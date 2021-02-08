    WSU QB Jayden De Laura Suspended After Being Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021
    Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Washington State suspended quarterback Jayden de Laura indefinitely after he was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of DUI, per Brenna Greene of King5.com.  

    Per that report, de Laura drove through a stop sign and went the wrong way on a one-way street. Police performed a field sobriety test and "determined they had probable cause and booked de Laura on suspicion of DUI."

    The quarterback did not take a breathalyzer test and was reportedly driving without a license. He was released by police shortly after his arrest. 

    De Laura, a freshman, started all four of the Cougars' games in 2020, throwing for 886 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after the team's season-opening win over Oregon State. 

    Washington State went 1-3 in the COVID-19 shortened season. 

    De Laura was expected to compete with Tennessee graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano for the starting job in the 2021 season after Gunner Cruz transferred to Arizona. 

