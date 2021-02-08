    Derrick Rose on Having 2nd Stint with Knicks: 'Got to Make This One Count'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Derrick Rose is looking forward to his second stint with the New York Knicks.

    The Knicks confirmed Monday they acquired Rose from the Detroit Pistons, bringing him back to the Big Apple for the second time.

    "Other hoopers always used to tell me that if I ever had the chance to play in the MECCA go for it. I'm getting a second chance," Rose wrote on Instagram. "Got to make this one count. But I'm built for it. What’s Pooh spelled backwards???? The s--t just in my blood. Peace and Love King and Queens."

    Individually, Rose had a pretty solid season with the Knicks in 2016-17. He averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. New York finished 31-51 that year, though, missing the playoffs for the fourth time in a row.

    Now, the 32-year-old is joining the Knicks as they sit in the thick of the Eastern Conference postseason race. They're eighth in the conference, which would qualify them for the play-in tournament.

    Adding Rose is a sign of the franchise's priorities. Failing to at least make the playoffs will likely be considered a disappointment for head coach Tom Thibodeau.

    Rose figures to have a prominent role in New York's rotation, with Dennis Smith Jr. having gone the other way to Detroit. The 2010-11 MVP will either back up Elfrid Payton or assume his starting duties at the point, so he'll have a big say in whether the Knicks end their drought.

