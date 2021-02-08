Shohei Ohtani, Angels Agree to 2-Year $8.5M Contract to Avoid Arbitration

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani won't go through the arbitration process after all.

The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract without heading an arbitration hearing.

Ohtani was arbitration-eligible for the first time in his three-year career.

