    Shohei Ohtani, Angels Agree to 2-Year $8.5M Contract to Avoid Arbitration

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 8, 2021

    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts to a strike during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Shohei Ohtani won't go through the arbitration process after all.

    The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract without heading an arbitration hearing. 

    Ohtani was arbitration-eligible for the first time in his three-year career. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

