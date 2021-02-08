    WWE Rumors: Bad Bunny, Damian Priest vs. Miz, Morrison Planned for WrestleMania

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    FILE - Singer J Balvin performs during the Coca-Cola Flow Reggaeton festival in Mexico City on Nov. 23, 2019. Latin trap kings Bad Bunny and J Balvin have a chance of winning the top honors at the Latin Grammy Awards. oth performers are double nominees for album of the year: their collaborative project, “Oasis,
    Ginnette Riquelme/Associated Press

    Bad Bunny's recent training at the WWE Performance Center apparently wasn't just for show.

    The chart-topping rapper-singer is reportedly set to make his in-ring debut at WrestleMania, teaming with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison, per Wrestling Observer Radio.

    Bad Bunny made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble with a performance of his hit "Booker T" and ran afoul of Miz and Morrison when they attempted to collaborate. That led to Miz and Morrison being eliminated after a distraction from Bad Bunny at the Royal Rumble match and then appearing on MizTV the next night on Raw, with Priest serving as his backup.

    "Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true," Bad Bunny said in a statement before the performance. "I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world."

    WWE has an affinity for celebrity-filled matches on their WrestleMania card. Bad Bunny will join a list that includes Floyd Mayweather, Mr. T and Lawrence Taylor, among others, as celebrities who have stepped into the ring for an actual match. He'll be the first singer to do so; most of of the previous others were athletes.

    There are few bigger names in music at the moment than Bad Bunny, so his presence should get a few extra eyeballs on WrestleMania as it moves to the Peacock streaming service. 

    WWE-Bad Bunny collaboration merchandise is the best-selling of 2021 thus far.

