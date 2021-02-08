HHH Sends Tom Brady, Bucs WWE Title; Edge Talks Reigns; Angle on WWE vs. AEW

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Triple H Presents WWE Championship to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Following with tradition, Triple H posted a picture of the WWE championship the company will be sending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after their Super Bowl LV victory.

WWE has been sending championships to the winners of major sports leagues in recent years as a smart bit of promotion. The belts are regularly seen at championship parades, though they've been less prominent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Rob Gronkowski being a previous 24/7 champion and having a working relationship with WWE, odds are we'll see plenty off the Bucs' belt in the coming months.

Edge Talks Similarities With Reigns

WWE's worst-kept secret is that Edge will ultimately face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The company is trying to do its best to keep the build under wraps, but the man who helped carry SmackDown during the Ruthless Aggression era taking on the current face of the brand is obvious.

In an interview with Andreas Hale of Sporting News, Edge noted he and Reigns have several similarities in their lives and careers:

"There are so many similarities. I used to enter the ring through the crowd when I was with The Brood and he did the same as part of The Shield. We both use the Spear as our finisher and we both look a little bit alike with very large craniums.

"You know, you really can't go wrong with either and that's an amazing place to be. Whichever path I choose, I feel there are really compelling stories to tell where being transparent brings more money into this. I think the days of a character like the Repo Man wouldn’t work now. I think our audience needs to see something that's much more nuanced now. In the nine years that I was gone, with the acting work that I did, I studied and brought as much of that back here as I could. That’s super exciting."

Both Reigns and Edge had their careers threatened due to health issues, with Reigns taking a break from October 2018 to February 2019 after being diagnosed with leukemia and Edge being forced into a medical retirement due to a spinal injury for nine years.

Their impending WrestleMania matchup is interesting because it's not entirely clear who will win. Reigns has been the unquestioned face of SmackDown and one of the best characters in professional wrestling of late. He's deserving of a long, extended championship reign. Edge, meanwhile, is a 47-year-old part-timer but packs a ton of fan nostalgia.

Angle Calls AEW-WWE Competition "Very Promising"

While Kurt Angle is currently not involved with a professional wrestling organization, he's seemingly keeping abreast of the brewing competition between AEW and WWE. In a recent Facebook Q&A, Angle said he's enjoying the battle of the two wrestling brands.

“I think it’s very promising. Competition is always good. It’s going to be interesting between WWE and AEW," Angle wrote.

Angle last worked for WWE as a producer before being released as part of COVID-19 budget cuts in April. The 52-year-old, who retired from active competition in 2019, has stayed out of the wrestling business since his release.