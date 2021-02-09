Top College Football Playoff Contenders' Biggest Flaws

1 of 7

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Iowa State Cyclones: Good Brock, Bad Brock

Brock Purdy is a quality quarterback who is efficient, productive and mobile. He's also not immune to questionable decisions. That frustrating fact showed up during a loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game when he tossed three bad interceptions.

At his best, Purdy can throw for 10-plus yards per attempt and provide an excellent complement to star running back Breece Hall. The worst-case scenario, though, has been crushing.

Texas Longhorns: Elevating the Offense

In the simplest terms, Tom Herman failed to extract the best of his offense in the games that mattered most. During his four-year tenure, the Longhorns went 1-11 in regular-season games against opponents that ended in the AP Top 25.

New head coach Steve Sarkisian has sparked a wave of optimism, and expected starting quarterback Casey Thompson had an incredible bowl performance in relief of Sam Ehlinger. But anything we suggest will happen in key games is nothing but a projection.

Texas A&M Aggies: New Quarterback

On the bright side, Texas A&M has a reasonably favorable slate to begin 2021. That also means the Aggies must win immediately while breaking in Kellen Mond's replacement.

Whether it's Haynes King, Zach Calzada or Eli Stowers, the offense will be turning to someone with fewer than 25 career pass attempts. That's not a disqualifying factor, but quarterbacks not at Alabama have routinely struggled to navigate the SEC in their first year as a starter.

USC Trojans: The Offensive Line

This one won't require any convincing for USC fans. Last year, the Trojans ranked 84th or worse in tackles for loss (7.2) and sacks (2.5) allowed per game. And that poor blocking also resulted in the nation's 14th-least-efficient running game.

Completely turning around the unit's performance will be an incredibly difficult task in 2021.