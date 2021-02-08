    Anthony Davis' Achilles Injury Nothing to Be Concerned About, Says Lakers' Vogel

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 9, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Anthony Davis will not play Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of "soreness in the Achilles area."

    Vogel explained, "It's nothing to be really concerned about but just wanted to be precautionary in holding him out tonight."

    According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers have been monitoring Davis more closely since he began feeling discomfort in his right Achilles' tendon about a month into the season. Medical imaging revealed the tendon remained in "good shape," but lingering tightness in his leg moved the team to give him more rest.

    L.A. will need to make sure its prized forward is fully healthy and able to contribute to the team's title defense, especially with the 27-year-old averaging 22.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. 

    Few players can impact play at the rim on both offense and defense the way Davis can. His length allows him to create otherwise awkward shots when he's posting up and erase his opponents' attempts with ease.

    In his absence, look for Vogel to rely a bit more on Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris.

    Los Angeles has the frontcourt depth to make up for Davis' minutes, but it will be hoping it won't be needed for long.

