Jaylen Brown Out for Celtics vs. Wizards with Knee Injury Described as Soreness

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will miss Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards as he manages left knee soreness, head coach Brad Stevens told reporters.

Stevens also said Brown, who will play in his first All-Star Game next weekend, is considered day-to-day.

After starting the first 20 games of the year for Boston, the fifth-year star missed two games at the start of February with a sore left knee. He returned for an 11-game stretch—in which the Celtics went 4-7—before he was ruled out for Sunday's game.

Through 31 games, Brown averaged a career-high 25.0 points on 49.6 percent shooting from the field with 5.5 rebounds.

The 24-year-old has been a Celtics mainstay since the team drafted him out of California with the No. 3 pick in 2016. He appeared in at least 70 games in every full-length season and played in 52 during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 campaign, when he missed time in March with a right hamstring strain.

The Celtics won't be able to appropriately fill the scoring hole left by Brown's absence, but Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith should expect to see more time while he's out.