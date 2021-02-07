Carlos Correa, Astros Have Discussed Long-Term Contract, Says GM James Click

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

One day after Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros came to terms on a one-year deal to avoid arbitration, reports suggest the star shortstop is still talking about a long-term extension with the team.

Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Astros general manager James Click said both parties have discussed a contract that would keep Correa with the club beyond 2021.

Per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Correa will earn $11.7 million this season from the Astros. He originally filed for $12.5 million in January, while the Astros countered with $9.75 million.

Last season was Correa's first healthy year since 2016, though he struggled to get things going with a .264/.326/.383 slash line in 58 games. The 26-year-old was instrumental in Houston's run to the ALCS when he hit .362/.455/.766 with six homers and 17 RBI in 13 playoff games.

Correa missed a total of 192 games from 2017-19. He's only hit the 150-game threshold once in five full seasons, excluding the shortened 60-game campaign in 2020.

The Astros are the only organization Correa has ever played for. The Puerto Rican star was drafted No. 1 overall by the team in 2012 and made his MLB debut three years later. He was named to the AL All-Star team and won a World Series in 2017.

Correa will be eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season.