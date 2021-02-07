    Carlos Correa, Astros Have Discussed Long-Term Contract, Says GM James Click

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2021
    Alerted 29m ago in the B/R App

    Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    One day after Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros came to terms on a one-year deal to avoid arbitration, reports suggest the star shortstop is still talking about a long-term extension with the team. 

    Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Astros general manager James Click said both parties have discussed a contract that would keep Correa with the club beyond 2021. 

    Per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Correa will earn $11.7 million this season from the Astros. He originally filed for $12.5 million in January, while the Astros countered with $9.75 million. 

    Last season was Correa's first healthy year since 2016, though he struggled to get things going with a .264/.326/.383 slash line in 58 games. The 26-year-old was instrumental in Houston's run to the ALCS when he hit .362/.455/.766 with six homers and 17 RBI in 13 playoff games. 

    Correa missed a total of 192 games from 2017-19. He's only hit the 150-game threshold once in five full seasons, excluding the shortened 60-game campaign in 2020. 

    The Astros are the only organization Correa has ever played for. The Puerto Rican star was drafted No. 1 overall by the team in 2012 and made his MLB debut three years later. He was named to the AL All-Star team and won a World Series in 2017. 

    Correa will be eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Correa Talking Longterm Deal

      Astros star has discussed longer contract with club after agreeing to 1-yr, $11.7M deal (Houston Chronicle)

      Correa Talking Longterm Deal
      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      Correa Talking Longterm Deal

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Bauer Snub May Be Blessing in Disguise for NYM

      Abbey Mastracco says Mets fans should be patient after missing out on Bauer ➡️

      Bauer Snub May Be Blessing in Disguise for NYM
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bauer Snub May Be Blessing in Disguise for NYM

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB's Best Third Basemen 📊

      Ranking the top 10 third basemen ahead of 2021 spring training

      MLB's Best Third Basemen 📊
      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      MLB's Best Third Basemen 📊

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Mike Fiers Re-Signs with A's

      Free-agent RHP agrees to one-year, $3.5M contract with Oakland (Rosenthal)

      Mike Fiers Re-Signs with A's
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mike Fiers Re-Signs with A's

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report