WWE Rumors: Edge 'Has Pushed for a Match' vs. Daniel Bryan Following Return

Royal Rumble winner Edge has reportedly been pushing to have a match against a Superstar with a similar story in Daniel Bryan.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon), Edge wants the match to happen this year.

The Rated-R Superstar has spoken openly about his desire to wrestle Bryan, telling Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports this month that he specifically wants an Iron Man match against the leader of the Yes Movement: "I'd love to do an Ironman with Daniel Bryan. There's just so much talent I would love to get in with. ... It's just really fun for me because I see them get wide-eyed because we're having this cool, special moment, and I want more of those."

Edge and Bryan had a singles match once before back in 2010, but both performers are far different now and have gone through a lot personally and professionally since then.

As a result of a neck injury, Edge was forced to retire in 2011. It was widely thought that he would never wrestle again, but he eventually received clearance from doctors and was a surprise entrant in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match.

Edge had two subsequent matches with Randy Orton before suffering a torn triceps, but he returned in time for the 2021 Royal Rumble and won it from the No. 1 position.

Bryan reached the top of the wrestling mountain against all odds in 2014 when he won the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 30, but a neck injury landed him on the shelf just a couple of months later.

While Bryan was able to return the following year, he was pulled from action once again because of concussions. Then, in 2016, Bryan announced his retirement from wrestling.

Like Edge, it seemed like Bryan was done for good, but he got cleared in 2018 and had his return match at WrestleMania 34.

Both Edge and Bryan have overcome a lot to get back to where they are now, and a rivalry between them would undoubtedly be a great story.

Also, despite how much time they both missed because of injury, they are both in tremendous physical condition and wrestling at a level that would likely allow them to have a 60-minute Iron Man match without much issue.

For now, Edge's focus is on challenging either Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship or Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 37, but after that happens, Bryan could be an ideal next opponent.

