Stephen Curry on Luka Doncic: 'Who Knows How High the Ceiling Is for Him?'

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

After Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic had their own individual duel in the Dallas Mavericks' 134-132 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, the two-time NBA MVP had high praise for the 21-year-old.

"He's always under control," Curry told reporters. "He's tough to defend ... he's just very polished and he's shown that since his rookie year and he's gotten better and who knows how high the ceiling is for him. But he's playing at a very elite level right now."

Curry and Doncic were exchanging buckets all night.

Curry finished with 57 points on 19-of-31 shooting, including 11-of-19 from three. Doncic matched his career high with 42 points and shot 12-of-23 from the field. He also dished out 11 assists and grabbed seven rebounds to help Dallas get just its second win in the past nine games.

This season has been a struggle for the Mavs thus far. Their 10-14 record is the second-worst mark in the Western Conference, ahead of only the Minnesota Timberwolves (6-17).

Doncic is doing his best to keep Dallas afloat, and he's taken his game to another level since Jan. 22, averaging 30.2 points and 9.4 assists in the past 10 games. He is shooting 36.5 percent from behind the arc during that span after making 27.8 percent of those attempts in his first 13 games.

In just three seasons, Doncic has taken the NBA by storm. He already holds Mavericks franchise records for triple-doubles (31) and scoring average (25.2 points per game). The Slovenian star also has two 40-point triple-doubles in his career.