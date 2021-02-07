Tarik Cohen Says He's Staying with Bears Amid Carson Wentz Trade Rumors

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Tarik Cohen had Chicago Bears fans on edge Saturday night after social media users noticed his Instagram page had been wiped with any mentions of the NFL team he plays for.

Combined with the intensifying Carson Wentz trade rumors, the idea that Cohen could be on his way to the Philadelphia Eagles for the quarterback began to fester—until the tailback stepped in on Twitter and cleared things up.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles are expected to trade Wentz "in the coming days" in what could be a "blockbuster" deal. The Bears desperately need a consistent quarterback after attempts to succeed with Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles fell flat last season.

It's unclear what the Eagles are demanding in order to give up Wentz, but Cohen's bosses have told him not to worry. The same likely doesn't apply to fans in Chicago.