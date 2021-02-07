    Tarik Cohen Says He's Staying with Bears Amid Carson Wentz Trade Rumors

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 7, 2021

    Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Matt Rourke/Associated Press

    Tarik Cohen had Chicago Bears fans on edge Saturday night after social media users noticed his Instagram page had been wiped with any mentions of the NFL team he plays for.

    Combined with the intensifying Carson Wentz trade rumors, the idea that Cohen could be on his way to the Philadelphia Eagles for the quarterback began to fester—until the tailback stepped in on Twitter and cleared things up.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles are expected to trade Wentz "in the coming days" in what could be a "blockbuster" deal. The Bears desperately need a consistent quarterback after attempts to succeed with Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles fell flat last season.

    It's unclear what the Eagles are demanding in order to give up Wentz, but Cohen's bosses have told him not to worry. The same likely doesn't apply to fans in Chicago.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Full 2021 NFL Honors Awards 🏆

      MVP, OPOY, DPOY, Rookies of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and more. We got you covered with the full list 📲

      Full 2021 NFL Honors Awards 🏆
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Full 2021 NFL Honors Awards 🏆

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Russell Wilson Named WPMOY

      Seahawks QB wins NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award

      Russell Wilson Named WPMOY
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Russell Wilson Named WPMOY

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      T.J. Watt on DPOY Snub 😅

      Steelers LB tweets classic Michael Jordan meme after Aaron Donald wins Defensive Player of the Year

      T.J. Watt on DPOY Snub 😅
      NFL logo
      NFL

      T.J. Watt on DPOY Snub 😅

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers Rank Among All-Time Greats 📊

      After 3 MVP awards, @Gagnon looks at how the QB has cemented his NFL legacy 👉

      Rodgers Rank Among All-Time Greats 📊
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers Rank Among All-Time Greats 📊

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report