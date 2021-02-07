Quick Takes on Edge's 'Mania Decision, McIntyre vs. Sheamus, AEW and NJPW, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With WrestleMania season officially underway, the possibilities are endless for what WWE might have in store for fans in the weeks and months ahead.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view kicked off this year's Road to WrestleMania on a high note, specifically with Edge and Bianca Belair winning their respective Rumble matches. Neither of them has announced which champion they intend to challenge at 'Mania. However, plenty of time remains until The Show of Shows (April 10-11) for their marquee matchups to be made official.

One match that seemed to be set in stone for WrestleMania but may be in jeopardy is Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the WWE Championship. All signs pointed to that bout happening on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but recent events indicate WWE could be planning on having them collide sooner rather than later.

What the rest of the WrestleMania card will consist of, as well as where all of the top talent will fit in, is in question. Following the strong showings of Christian and Carlito at the Rumble, it's possible they also compete at the event.

Lost in all of the excitement was the tease of an AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling working relationship on Wednesday's Dynamite. Although Kenta's appearance was designed to further his feud with Jon Moxley, there's a good chance it ends up being much more than that.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle Edge's and Belair's WrestleMania paths, when fans can expect McIntyre vs. Sheamus, AEW and NJPW joining forces and more.