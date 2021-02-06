Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State Upset No. 6 Texas in 2OT Thriller

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Despite an uneven performance from star freshman guard Cade Cunningham, the Oklahoma State Cowboys upset the No. 6 Texas Longhorns 75-67 in double overtime at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

Cunningham hit the key shoot in double OT, as his trifecta with 1:39 left extended the OK State lead to five points.

Oklahoma State led by as much as 10 in the game before allowing Texas to take the lead in the second half, but a contested Cunningham three with 56 seconds remaining in regulation forced the extra session.

While Cunningham came through with some clutch shots in the second half and overtime, he went just 5-of-22 from the field for 19 points with eight rebounds and two assists.

By virtue of the victory, Oklahoma State improved to 12-5 on the season with a 5-5 mark in Big 12 play, while the Longhorns fell to 11-5 with a 5-4 record in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State shot just 35.3 percent from the field and turned the ball over 22 times in the win, but it was able to overcome those issues because of Texas' even worse struggles from the field.

In addition to committing 21 turnovers, the Longhorns shot 25.3 percent from the field. They also went just 5-of-35 (14.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

Cunningham was off the mark for most of regulation, but he came through when it mattered most with a three to force overtime.

Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman tweeted about Cunningham's penchant for stepping up in big moments:

Evan Closky of KENS 5 praised Cunningham as well:

Texas had the ball with .04 seconds left in the first overtime and the score tied, but an inbound attempt went awry when Cunningham intercepted it.

Cunningham nearly put the ball in for the win at the end of the first overtime, but he was just off the mark:

After the athletic and anticipatory play Cunningham made to shut down the inbound pass, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports paid him a major compliment:

Texas was within two points with less than two minutes remaining in the second overtime, but Cunningham hit another three to make it 72-67, and the Longhorns had no answers the rest of the way.

Texas head coach Shaka Smart likely would have been thrilled had he been told before the game that Cunningham would go just 5-of-22 from the field, but his team simply couldn't hit its shots, especially in OT.

Aside from Cunningham, sophomore forward Kalib Boone led the way for the Cowboys with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Guard Andrew Jones led Texas with 17 points, but he went just 5-of-20 from the field and 2-of-13 from the free-throw line.

OK State will look to continue its winning ways Monday when it faces struggling No. 23 Kansas on the road.

Meanwhile, Texas will attempt to end its three-game losing streak Tuesday when it goes on the road to take on Kansas State.