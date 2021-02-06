Doug Flutie Wins WWE 24/7 Championship, Pins R-Truth During Flag Football Game

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

R-Truth is used to keeping his head on a swivel during WWE shows when it comes to protecting the 24/7 Championship. Holding the title doesn't allow you a moment's peace, even if you're far away from the ring, however.

During a celebrity flag football game Saturday, 1984 Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie pinned R-Truth to capture the gold.

This is the third time the title has changed hands this week. Peter Rosenberg pinned R-Truth during the 2021 Royal Rumble telecast, only for Truth to respond in kind Monday during The Michael Kay Show.

Flutie is about to learn the hard way how becoming the 24/7 champion puts an awfully big target on your back.