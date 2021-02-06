Jose Ramirez Trade Rumors: Cleveland 'Not Interested' in Moving Star 3B

David Dermer/Associated Press

Having already traded Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, Cleveland isn't going into fire-sale mode.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday that Cleveland "want[s] to compete" and "is not interested in moving" Jose Ramirez.

