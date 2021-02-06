    Jose Ramirez Trade Rumors: Cleveland 'Not Interested' in Moving Star 3B

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2021

    Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez runs before Game 1 of an American League wild-card baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    David Dermer/Associated Press

    Having already traded Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, Cleveland isn't going into fire-sale mode.

    The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday that Cleveland "want[s] to compete" and "is not interested in moving" Jose Ramirez.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

