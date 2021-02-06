Report: Eagles Pursuing 'Matthew Stafford Package' in Carson Wentz Trade

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly looking for a return similar to what the Detroit Lions got from the Los Angeles Rams for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford in a potential trade involving quarterback Carson Wentz.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen on Saturday, the Eagles are expected to trade Wentz soon, perhaps as early as this week.

Last week, the Lions traded Stafford to the Rams for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a 2021 third-round pick.

Per Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, the Eagles are asking for two first-round picks in exchange for Wentz. Bedard added it has led to "some dial tones" and that one team thought to be a favored landing spot has balked at the asking price.

While the 28-year-old Wentz is significantly younger than the 33-year-old Stafford, getting a trade package comparable to what the Lions received for their franchise quarterback may be wishful thinking.

Wentz has never quite been the same player who appeared to be an MVP contender shortly before his ACL injury in 2017, and things truly bottomed out for him during the 2020 campaign.

The former North Dakota State standout was one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL this season. He went 3-8-1 in 12 starting and completed only 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and an NFL-high 15 interceptions.

Wentz played so poorly that he was replaced in the lineup by rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson and replaced him with Nick Sirianni after the season. There was some belief that a change in leadership would lead to Wentz staying put, especially since Sirianni has spoken positively about him.

Philly may move forward with Hurts as the starter if it trades Wentz, but getting multiple first-rounders seems like pie-in-the-sky stuff.

For starters, the Lions got some extra compensation simply for taking the remainder of Goff's massive contract off the Rams' hands.

Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million extension in 2019, and getting out from under that would be a huge positive for the Eagles considering how poorly he played last season, even with a dead cap hit north of $59 million.

Getting even one first-rounder for Wentz could be a stretch, although there are multiple teams believed to be interested in him.

Schefter and Mortensen reported that the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears are among those teams, but if it is going to take multiple draft picks to land him, those teams may be better off exploring other options.