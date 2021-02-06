Super Bowl Odds 2021: Prop-Bet List, Moneyline Info for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tom Brady is not used to being the Super Bowl underdog.

In nine previous NFL championship games, Brady has been in this position on just one occasion, against the St. Louis Rams. He was also in a pick 'em against the Seattle Seahawks.

Brady won both of those matchups and is 6-3 overall in the Big Game, and he carries solid value on the moneyline for Super Bowl LV inside his home stadium.

However, opposing signal-caller Patrick Mahomes leads the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs into their second straight Super Bowl appearance. The Chiefs own a regular-season victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have the more explosive offensive players.

With the spread hovering around three points, Kansas City possesses some decent value as a moneyline favorite.

Super Bowl LV Odds

Spread: Kansas City (-3)

Over/Under: 56

Moneyline: Kansas City (-162; bet $162 to win $100); Tampa Bay (+140; bet $100 to win $140)

Prop Bet List: Full list can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook

Brady's team is listed as the Super Bowl underdog for the second time in his career.

The Rams were double-digit favorites in 2002 but were beaten by an Adam Vinatieri field goal as time expired.

Brady is 4-5 against the spread in championship games, per Pro Football Focus:

Two of Brady's three Super Bowl losses have seen him stifled offensively. He was held beneath 20 points twice by the New York Giants defense before a shootout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles saw his offense put up 33 points in Super Bowl LII.

Kansas City showed in Week 12 that it can slow down a Brady-led offense, as the Buccaneers posted seven first-half points. The Chiefs intercepted Brady twice and sacked him once in the 27-24 victory.

If you believe Kansas City's defense will get to Brady again, but you still have some doubts about the Chiefs covering or winning, you could turn to the prop bet list.

Brady's over/under of interceptions sits at 0.5 with the over at -177. He is coming off a three-interception performance in the NFC Championship Game.

You can also explore the prop market for sacks by some defensive players. Brady was sacked at least once in his last six games. Chris Jones (+125) and Frank Clark (+140) are the two best options to record a sack from the Chiefs defense.

Mahomes was sacked once in his last three appearances, but the Buccaneers got to him twice in Week 12. Jason Pierre-Paul (+110) and Shaquil Barrett (+120) have the lowest odds to sack Mahomes.

The Super Bowl LIV Most Valuable Player has higher over/under totals than Brady in pass attempts (42.5 to 39.5 for Brady), completions (28.5 to 24.5) and passing yards (325.5 to 295.5). Last year against the San Francisco 49ers, he completed 26 passes and threw for 286 yards.

As they proved last year, the Chiefs could still win despite a less-than-spectacular showing from Mahomes because they have big-play threats in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Hill's big-play ability hurt the Buccaneers in Week 12 to the tune of 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and it could be the deciding factor on Sunday night.

While it is enticing to take Brady as the moneyline underdog, Kansas City has the more explosive offense and should ensure Brady is not lurking in the fourth quarter to start another one of his trademark comebacks.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

