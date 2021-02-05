WWE's Sasha Banks to Serve as Honorary Starter at 2021 Daytona 500

WWE.com

WWE SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks will serve as the Daytona 500's honorary starter:

Banks is one of WWE's most decorated wrestlers, winning the Raw Women's Championship five times, the tag team title twice with Bayley and the NXT Women's Championship.

She most recently won the SmackDown belt in October at Hell in a Cell and defended it against Carmella at Royal Rumble.

The Daytona 500 is set to take place Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2:30 p.m. ET from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.