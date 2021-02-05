    Penn State Football Fixes Viral Super Bowl Tweet: 'No Magnifying Glass Needed'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 5, 2021

    A Penn State Nittany Lion logo decorates a wall in the end zone of an NCAA college football game between Penn State and Iowa in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
    Barry Reeger/Associated Press

    Penn State's social media team has revised a widely mocked graphic meant to highlight the program's NFL alumni.

    On Thursday, the Nittany Lions account tweeted a graphic that stated, "A Penn Stater has appeared in every Super Bowl." However, the fine print clarified that a Penn State alum has appeared in all but five Super Bowls since 1967.

    On Friday, the program gave its graphics department another chance, and it sent out a corrected image and mocked its initial phrasing.

    The original graphic became a college sports meme as schools like UMBC and Ole Miss poked fun at PSU's claim.

    Credit to Penn State, however: The team left up the original post, which is sure to be retweeted for years to come.

