Penn State Football Fixes Viral Super Bowl Tweet: 'No Magnifying Glass Needed'February 5, 2021
Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Penn State's social media team has revised a widely mocked graphic meant to highlight the program's NFL alumni.
On Thursday, the Nittany Lions account tweeted a graphic that stated, "A Penn Stater has appeared in every Super Bowl." However, the fine print clarified that a Penn State alum has appeared in all but five Super Bowls since 1967.
On Friday, the program gave its graphics department another chance, and it sent out a corrected image and mocked its initial phrasing.
The original graphic became a college sports meme as schools like UMBC and Ole Miss poked fun at PSU's claim.
Credit to Penn State, however: The team left up the original post, which is sure to be retweeted for years to come.
Penn State Football’s Ty Howle hiring as TE coach gets rave reviews