Donald Cerrone vs. Diego Sanchez Reportedly Set as UFC Welterweight Fight

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Diego Sanchez reportedly have agreed to a welterweight fight at a UFC event on May 8.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, the fight isn't yet official and hasn't been announced by UFC, but a verbal agreement is in place.

Sanchez tweeted Thursday that the fight against Cerrone will likely be the last of his UFC career:

Cerrone and Sanchez are both UFC veterans with a combined 94 career professional fights to their credit.

The 37-year-old Cerrone holds the all-time UFC record for total fights, wins and finishes, and he has been part of the organization since 2011.

Overall, Cerrone is 36-15 with two no contests professionally, and he owns wins over the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Benson Henderson and Matt Brown.

His most recent win came against Al Iaquinta at UFC Fight Night in 2019. Since then, Cerrone is 0-4 with one no contest. That includes losses to four high-profile fighters in Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis.

Sanchez, 39, is 30-13 in his career and has been part of the UFC since 2005 when he competed on and won Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter.

He has had no shortage of big fights since then, beating Nick Diaz and Karo Parisyan, and losing to the likes of Josh Koscheck and B.J. Penn.

Sanchez is 3-2 over his past five fights. He most recently lost to Jake Matthews by unanimous decision at UFC 253 last year. Before that, he beat Michael Pereira by disqualification at UFC Fight Night in February 2020 after Pereira threw an illegal knee.

The fact that Cerrone and Sanchez are longtime UFC fighters and hugely popular with the UFC fanbase figures to make their fight a can't-miss affair.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that they were formerly training partners at Jackson Wink MMA gym in Albuquerque, New Mexico.