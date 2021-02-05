    Henry Aaron Fellowship Created by Braves to Promote Diversity at Executive Level

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2021

    FILE- In this April 8, 2014, file photo, Hank Aaron applauds during a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 715th home run before the start of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets in Atlanta. The former Braves’ slugger met with Little League sensation Mo’ne Davis and her youth league teammates on Tuesday, June 23, 2015, who got a tour of Turner Field. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
    David Goldman/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Braves announced the creation of the Henry Aaron Fellowship on Friday in honor of late Braves legend Henry "Hank" Aaron who died in January at the age of 86. 

    According to ESPN, the Henry Aaron Fellowship is a yearlong executive leadership program meant to aid in diversity when it comes to executive hirings in Major League Baseball.

    The fellowship will allow participants to gain experience working in an MLB front office across all areas of business operations in order to prepare them for a potential future career. Participants will get to work alongside Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller as part of the program.

    Schiller released the following statement regarding the fellowship: "Hank's life-long passion was to increase diversity across every aspect of baseball. This fellowship is special because it allows us to build upon his legacy by creating a stronger organization today while continuing to develop the talent pipeline to secure the game's next generation of diverse leadership."

    Aaron's legacy is that of one of the greatest baseball players of all time and a Braves icon.

    He spent 21 of his 23 MLB seasons in the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves organization and slugged 755 home runs and drove in 2,297 runs, which rank second and first in MLB history, respectively.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Aaron also recorded 3,771 hits and scored 2,174 runs, and he was a 25-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove award winner, two-time batting champion, one-time MLB MVP and one-time World Series champion.

    He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 with one of the highest vote percentages in the history of the Hall of Fame.

    After Aaron retired at the conclusion of the 1976 MLB season, he became part of the Braves' front office, serving as vice president and director of player development initially and then becoming senior vice president in 1989.

    Aaron was one of the first Black men to hold a high-ranking position of power in the front office of an MLB team.

    Related

      Bauer Teases NYM, LAD Fans 😏

      Free-agent Trevor Bauer was giving away Dodgers and Mets signed hats online but then his website crashed

      Bauer Teases NYM, LAD Fans 😏
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bauer Teases NYM, LAD Fans 😏

      Marty Fenn
      via ClutchPoints

      Luhnow's Lawsuit Against Astros Dismissed with Prejudice

      Luhnow's Lawsuit Against Astros Dismissed with Prejudice
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Luhnow's Lawsuit Against Astros Dismissed with Prejudice

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Braves Still in on Ozuna but There Is a “Difference in Dollars”

      Report: Braves Still in on Ozuna but There Is a “Difference in Dollars”
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      Report: Braves Still in on Ozuna but There Is a “Difference in Dollars”

      Chase Irle
      via SportsTalkATL.com

      Riley Looks Primed for His First “Normal” Season 

      Riley Looks Primed for His First “Normal” Season 
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      Riley Looks Primed for His First “Normal” Season 

      Clint Manry
      via SportsTalkATL.com