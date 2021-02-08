2021 NBA Free Agents Losing Money This Year

2 of 5

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

I'm not giving up on Lonzo Ball. The improvements he made to his shooting form last season took real work, and his climb to 37.5 percent from long range in 2019-20 wasn't luck. He changed a core component of his game, and it paid off. That indicates humility and a willingness to attack weaknesses head-on.

You can work with a player like that.

Ball is shooting more threes, which is encouraging. But until a scorching 23-of-46 stretch from deep over his last six games, he was in a season-long slump. For much of the season's first month, he was converting treys at a sub-30-percent clip.

Perhaps more troubling to potential suitors, Ball's assist and rebound rates are both at career-low levels. That's the opposite of the progress you'd hope for in a player's fourth season, and those declines are even bigger concerns for a player like Ball, who needs to contribute across several categories to make up for the fact that he's not a great on-ball scorer and isn't useful as a pick-and-roll initiator.

The New Orleans Pelicans' failure to reach an extension agreement with the 2017 No. 2 overall pick is a sign they didn't view him as a no-questions-asked cornerstone. A trade seems increasingly likely.

Ball is only 23, has a history of impacting the game on defense and possesses unteachable feel and passing instincts. He needs to showcase those gifts and sustain his recent hot streak.

If he can't, Ball is in for a less lucrative payoff than most would have expected coming into the season.