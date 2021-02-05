Eagles Rumors: Carson Wentz Trade 'Close' amid Buzz Around 'Aggressive Offers'

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have received "aggressive offers" for quarterback Carson Wentz as trade rumors intensify heading into the 2021 offseason.

ESPN's Tim McManus reported the Eagles are seeking "significant compensation" but are also aware it's important to act quickly before there's a lot of quarterback movement around the NFL that could leave them without a serious suitor for the 2017 Pro Bowl selection.

Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer heard from a source a deal may already be "close":

