    Eagles Rumors: Carson Wentz Trade 'Close' amid Buzz Around 'Aggressive Offers'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2021

    Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have received "aggressive offers" for quarterback Carson Wentz as trade rumors intensify heading into the 2021 offseason. 

    ESPN's Tim McManus reported the Eagles are seeking "significant compensation" but are also aware it's important to act quickly before there's a lot of quarterback movement around the NFL that could leave them without a serious suitor for the 2017 Pro Bowl selection.

    Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer heard from a source a deal may already be "close":

                     

