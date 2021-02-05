Why Edge Must Pick Drew McIntyre and Avoid Ruining Epic Roman Reigns Run

Credit: WWE.com

The moment Edge eliminated Randy Orton to win the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match and cash his ticket to a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 37, the question became which titleholder would The Rated-R Superstar set his sights on?

Would he opt to challenge Drew McIntyre, who has ruled over Raw for the last year, or would he target Roman Reigns, the most engaging heel we have seen in a decade?

As his decision inches closer, it is clear who Edge should focus his attention on, for a variety of reasons.

Why McIntyre Makes Sense

The Scottish Warrior has torn through every Superstar placed before him, including two legendary competitors. Brock Lesnar and Goldberg both felt the wrath of McIntyre via the Claymore and both victories helped him earn further credibility as one of the faces of WWE.

The feud with Randy Orton did wonders, too, forcing the WWE champion to up his game in order to hang with one of the best to lace a pair of boots.

Edge certainly fits that category, a legend and Hall of Famer whose accomplishments are many. Working with the 2021 men's Rumble winner would only serve to strengthen McIntyre's own resume while creating a great deal of intrigue as to whom WWE would book to win.

Does it help bolster McIntyre's reign by having him beat the returning legend or does it give Edge the nod, booking the Cinderella end to his fairytale comeback by beating a Superstar so few have been able to over the last year?

The air of mystery surrounding that match is greater than the alternative. If Edge chose Reigns, it would be a foregone conclusion that The Rated-R Superstar would roll into Raymond James Stadium on April 10-11 and defeat The Tribal Chief so WWE could have its fireworks-and-confetti finish.

That lack of suspense, coupled with the potential benefit to McIntyre (regardless of if he wins or loses), makes that particular match no-brainer. Or so it would seem.

Why Reigns Is Not the Option

Reigns has been on the run of his lifetime. His character has been nothing short of extraordinary and his performances as the lead heel on SmackDown have earned him acclaim.

Every nuance, facial expression and bit of body language has been carefully executed to tell the story he wants with this persona, and the result has been the best stretch of SmackDown television in years.

The Tribal Chief has also been dominant. Yes, he relies on Paul Heyman and Jey Uso to help him out of binds—literally at the Royal Rumble—but there is no denying that when the bell rings, his arm will be raised in victory.

Reigns is so incredibly effective in the role that the idea of Edge ending his run is unpalatable.

The Superstar who conquers The Tribal Chief should be someone with history behind him or a figure acting on behalf of SmackDown who has tired of watching him lord over it like an emperor. It should be a Daniel Bryan or Big E.

Not Edge, who is returning for his own personal goals.

The Hall of Famer is back so he can go out on his own terms, win a title that he never lost and prove to himself that he can still compete. That doesn't blend with Reigns' character and what it has been about to this point.

Would their match be a masterpiece of storytelling? Based on Edge's history and everything Reigns has accomplished since last August? Absolutely, but the promise of a great match is not worth unfurling everything the company has established creatively to this point.

The Tribal Chief has a lot more left in the tank with this character. He could easily go on another eight months with the gold before someone like Big E is ready to knock him off. Why end it, and all of the creative and ratings success, in the name of another legend winning another title?

Who Will Edge Choose?

Reigns.

WWE loves a classic babyface vs. heel match, and no matter the damage it does to Reigns, the creative team is going to present it at WrestleMania 37 in hopes of popping the fans in Tampa, Florida when Edge delivers a Spear to win the gold.

It also presents the Battle of Spears, a storyline just shallow enough that the company will plaster it all over posters and T-shirts.

Fans who have invested in everything Reigns had done to that point will denounce the decision, while those who have spared Edge the same criticisms afforded other returning legends will rejoice.

And in the fallout, we will wonder why WWE has such a hard time creating new stars. Again.