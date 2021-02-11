Booking Roman Reigns Through WWE WrestleMania 37 Season

2 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Since Drew McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber, that offers three potential options for Reigns to be involved in the PPV on February 21:

Reigns can sit the show out by manipulating WWE management. In his place, there can be a No. 1 Contender's match, ideally inside the Elimination Chamber. He can defend the title inside the structure as has been booked for McIntyre. He can defend the title against one opponent to differentiate him from the Scot's cage match.

The first scenario bypasses the need for Reigns vs. Owens for a fourth time. It would revolve entirely around the other Superstars fighting for a chance to face the titleholder either on SmackDown or at Fastlane or WrestleMania.

The ideal format, then, would be an Elimination Chamber match. The more gimmicks WWE tosses onto this card, the better, as it gives fans a reason to tune in. It may be overkill to have too many cage matches, but the company is better off going overboard rather than underwhelming.

Owens, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Otis, King Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and Big E are all potential participants. WWE could pick six of those and let them battle it out.

This is the best way to stall for time and give fans something to be invested in.

The second scenario would get the most attention, as Reigns would be more involved. In that case, five other opponents would be picked from that list of challengers and The Tribal Chief would retain the title, as there's no way he's dropping it before WrestleMania.

If not, one of those names could earn the right to challenge Reigns at Elimination Chamber in a singles match, but that feels even more rushed. The third scenario is the least entertaining, overall.

Given those options, the best idea is the first one. Everything will be rushed at this point, but at least a gauntlet of contenders requires no actual story other than how they all want to win a chance to fight the champion.