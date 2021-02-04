    LeBron James Passes Wilt Chamberlain for 3rd on NBA's All-Time Made FG List

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 5, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is shown against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    LeBron James is nearing another NBA record.

    In the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, the star passed Wilt Chamberlain to rank third all-time in career field goals. 

    Entering the night at 12,679, he passed Chamberlain's 12,681 to hop over him in the rankings. 

    It was a given that James would move his way up the leaderboard on Thursday, since he just needed to hit three field goals to do it. According to Brian Martin of NBA.com, James has made fewer than three field goals in just five of his nearly 1,300 outings and hasn't been so limited since Halloween 2007.

    James now ranks behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the all-time leader with 15,837, and Karl Malone, who has 13,528. 

