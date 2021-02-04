Falcons' Arthur Blank Donates $17M to National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons chairman Arthur Blank donated $17 million to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta, according to Blank's Family Foundation on Thursday.

The money will be disbursed over five years and is earmarked to aid in the development and expansion of the museum. That includes a new three-story wing, and the Blank Family Foundation will donate another $2 million to create programming that seeks to "connect our racial history to the present, bring diverse groups together, and make progress through conversation and leadership."

Blank said in a statement:

"The most effective way to make progress together as a community is to shine a light on the issues that exist and to then do something about them so that everyone can feel a sense of understanding and support. We believe in the power of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights to educate, include and transform the whole of this community and this country so that together, we can create tangible, positive change."

The displays slated for the added wing include the Without Sanctuary Collection of postcards, which depict anti-lynching an lynching artifacts, as well as space for visiting an temporary exhibitions. The top floor will house the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. papers, which is intended to be the featured attraction.



Blank has donated more than $20 million to the museum, including a $1.5 million grant to help establish the facility in 2013.