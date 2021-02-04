    Falcons' Arthur Blank Donates $17M to National Center for Civil and Human Rights

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 4, 2021

    Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
    Brian Blanco/Associated Press

    Atlanta Falcons chairman Arthur Blank donated $17 million to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta, according to Blank's Family Foundation on Thursday. 

    The money will be disbursed over five years and is earmarked to aid in the development and expansion of the museum. That includes a new three-story wing, and the Blank Family Foundation will donate another $2 million to create programming that seeks to "connect our racial history to the present, bring diverse groups together, and make progress through conversation and leadership." 

    Blank said in a statement:

    "The most effective way to make progress together as a community is to shine a light on the issues that exist and to then do something about them so that everyone can feel a sense of understanding and support. We believe in the power of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights to educate, include and transform the whole of this community and this country so that together, we can create tangible, positive change."

    The displays slated for the added wing include the Without Sanctuary Collection of postcards, which depict anti-lynching an lynching artifacts, as well as space for visiting an temporary exhibitions. The top floor will house the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. papers, which is intended to be the featured attraction.

    Blank has donated more than $20 million to the museum, including a $1.5 million grant to help establish the facility in 2013. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Matt Ryan reveals 2021 Super Bowl pick: QB who diced up Chiefs and Buccaneers this year offers prediction

      Matt Ryan reveals 2021 Super Bowl pick: QB who diced up Chiefs and Buccaneers this year offers prediction
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Matt Ryan reveals 2021 Super Bowl pick: QB who diced up Chiefs and Buccaneers this year offers prediction

      John Breech
      via CBSSports.com

      Arthur Blank Expects Matt Ryan, Julio Jones to Be Falcons in 2021

      Arthur Blank Expects Matt Ryan, Julio Jones to Be Falcons in 2021
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Arthur Blank Expects Matt Ryan, Julio Jones to Be Falcons in 2021

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Falcons: Jake’s big board for the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft

      Falcons: Jake’s big board for the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Falcons: Jake’s big board for the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft

      Jake Gordon
      via SportsTalkATL.com

      NFLPA names Hayden Hurst the Alan Page Community Award winner

      NFLPA names Hayden Hurst the Alan Page Community Award winner
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      NFLPA names Hayden Hurst the Alan Page Community Award winner

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk