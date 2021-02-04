    Bulls Insider: 'Don't Rule Out' Knicks Making Lauri Markkanen Contract Offer

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2021

    Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks could be a potential landing spot for Lauri Markkanen this offseason as he heads into restricted free agency, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.  

    "Don't rule out an offer from these same Knicks," Cowley wrote after a two-game split between the Chicago Bulls and Knicks.

    New York head coach Tom Thibodeau has reportedly "always been a big fan" of the forward and could look to bring Markkanen aboard after the Bulls failed to sign him to a long-term extension last offseason.

       

       

