Justin Herbert Wins 2020 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year Award

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was announced Thursday as the winner of the 2020 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year Award, an honor determined by fan voting.

Herbert beat out four other finalists: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young.

It's the 19th year the NFL and Pepsi have presented a rookie award, which is different than the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year Awards from the Associated Press.

Other recent winners include Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

Herbert wasn't slated to become the Chargers' starter so quickly after the team selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Tyrod Taylor led the Bolts' offense in a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals but couldn't play the following game because of complications from a pregame injection before a meeting with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs led him to get briefly hospitalized.

Herbert stepped in and shined on extremely short notice, throwing for 311 yards with two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) in a 23-20 overtime loss.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 22-year-old University of Oregon product continued to play well in Taylor's absence, leaving the coaching staff little choice but to name him the full-time starter. He finished the year completing 66.6 percent of his throws for 4,336 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games.

"Experience is the best teacher," Herbert told reporters in December.

His presence made the Chargers' head coaching job one of the most coveted available this offseason, and the team ultimately hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to fill the void.

Herbert and Jefferson are also the top contenders for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, which will be announced Saturday night on the eve of the Super Bowl during the annual NFL Honors show.