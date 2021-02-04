Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Says 'Door Is Definitely Open' with WWE

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is open to the possibility of embarking on a professional wrestling career with WWE at some point.

VanZant discussed her interest in WWE during an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Thursday:

The 26-year-old mixed martial artist said that WWE is something that appeals to her and she feels she would be "very good" in the world of pro wrestling because of her background in both combat sports and dance.

VanZant suggested that WWE isn't something she wants to pursue until she is done fighting, as her desire would be to commit to wrestling "100 percent" when the time comes to do so. VanZant added that the "door is definitely open."

The Dundee, Oregon, native also said she has visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and been in contact with WWE as both sides have expressed mutual interest.

VanZant is signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, but she is best known for a nine-fight run in UFC. She owns an overall professional record of 8-5 and a 5-4 mark in UFC.

Aside from her time in UFC, VanZant has some mainstream appeal as well after appearing on the 22nd season of Dancing with the Stars. VanZant had a long and successful stay on the show, finishing second.

VanZant also appeared on the popular cooking show Chopped as part of the celebrity series and was named the winner on her episode.

Because of her fighting experience and the possibility of her becoming a crossover star for WWE, it comes as no surprise that the company has shown interest in VanZant.

The UFC-to-WWE transition worked out well for Ronda Rousey, who headlined WrestleMania two years ago, meaning the path is clear for VanZant to make a similar move when she is ready to do so.

