Most Anticipated College Football Games of 2021

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Now that another bowl season is in the books and national signing day in the rearview, it's time to start looking ahead to the 2021 college football season.

This past campaign saw the line between Power Five and Group of Five blur like we haven't seen in years past, and while the latter group was once again shut out of the four-team playoff, the AP poll was littered with teams outside the usual suspects.

With significant turnover at blue bloods like Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State, the landscape is ripe for parity, though those teams will again benefit from the annual influx of elite recruiting talent.

There's still a lot to be sorted out in the months to come before the 2021 season begins, but it's never too early for a preview of some of the biggest games of the year ahead.

Ahead we've highlighted the most anticipated game for each of the season's 13 weeks, along with a handful of others worth watching each week.

Enjoy!