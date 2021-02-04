    Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors: Execs Believe Rockets Could Deal Star Amid Success

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (7) during of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Despite their recent success since acquiring Victor Oladipo, the Houston Rockets reportedly could move the two-time All-Star before the March 25 trade deadline.

    Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, executives around the NBA believe the Rockets might deal Oladipo.

    Houston acquired Oladipo on Jan. 16 in the four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

    The Rockets have gone 6-3 since his first game Jan. 18, including a six-game winning streak. They sit in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 10-10 record.

    Despite the team's success, Oladipo has yet to find consistency on offense. He has averaged 20.8 points per game in eight starts with the Rockets but is shooting 39.6 percent with a 31.1 percent success rate from three-point range.

    He is putting up 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 17 games between the Rockets and Indiana Pacers.

    Oladipo is in the final year of his contract. The 28-year-old has yet to return to his All-Star form since rupturing his quad tendon two years ago.

    While the Rockets haven't said they will enter a full-scale rebuild, Oladipo's performance and impending free agency may not make him a part of their long-term plans. He's got a strong track record to potentially make a difference for a playoff contender if a deal comes together.

