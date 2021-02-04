NBA Trade Rumors: Magic's Evan Fournier 'Expected to Draw Interest' at Deadline

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

With the Orlando Magic in freefall since their 6-2 start, teams are keeping an eye on their potential trade assets leading up to the March 25 trade deadline.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps on Thursday, Evan Fournier is "expected to draw interest" from opposing teams.

Fournier has been one of the few bright spots for a Magic team that has been ravaged by injuries. The French star is averaging 17.6 points and 3.6 assists per game in 13 starts.

Head coach Steve Clifford has had to piece together his lineups lately. The Magic lost starting point guard Markelle Fultz for the season on Jan. 6 when he suffered a torn ACL against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Aaron Gordon is expected to miss four to six weeks with a severe ankle sprain, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Jonathan Isaac is also going to miss the entire season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in August during the seeding games at the Walt Disney Resort.

The Magic have dropped to 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 12 losses in their past 14 games. They rank in the bottom 10 in the league in offensive and defensive rating, per Basketball-Reference.com.

Fournier is due to become a free agent at the end of this season. He's in his seventh season with the Magic and is a 37.5 percent career shooter from three-point range.