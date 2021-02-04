College Football Recruiting Rankings: Top 2021 Schools Post-National Signing Day

0 of 4

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Alabama not only put together an impressive 2021 recruiting class but also made history.

After national signing day Wednesday, the Crimson Tide have signed 27 recruits who will be coming to campus this fall (some of whom have already enrolled), earning them a score of 327.91 points, per the 247Sports composite rankings. That's the highest-ranked recruiting class of all time, edging Florida's 2010 class, which had a score of 324.62.

Alabama won the national championship this past season, its sixth since Nick Saban took over as head coach in 2007. And with so many top high school players set to join the Crimson Tide, they are showing no signs of slowing down in the near future.

Here's a look at the schools that had the most success in assembling their 2021 recruiting classes now that national signing day has passed.