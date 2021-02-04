National Signing Day 2021: List of Schools Where 5-Star Recruits Committed

2 of 4

There's only one 5-star recruit who remains unsigned: J.T. Tuimoloau, a defensive end from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington.

And it could also take some time before he decides on where he'll head to college.

Tuimoloau is the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2021 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He's considering five schools: Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington. The Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes have the top two 2021 classes in the nation, while the trio of Pac-12 schools would allow the player to stay closer to home.

However, Brandon Huffman of 247Sports told The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday that Alabama and Ohio State have been the teams "out in front" to land Tuimoloau, who hasn't been able to take as many visits as he wanted to because of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That's why he isn't expected to sign with a school until around April.

The 247Sports Crystal Ball has Ohio State as the favorite to land Tuimoloau. But it's possible that will change over the next few months as he gets closer to picking a college.

