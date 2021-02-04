National Signing Day 2021: List of Schools Where 5-Star Recruits Committed

National Signing Day 2021: List of Schools Where 5-Star Recruits CommittedFebruary 4, 2021
There were 34 5-star recruits in the 2021 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings. And after national signing day on Wednesday, 33 of those high school standouts have now signed with a college program after sending in their national letters of intent.
Many of those recruits had already signed before Wednesday via the early signing period that takes place in December, so while there were some new commitments and signings on Wednesday, there wasn't quite as much suspense as there used to be throughout the day. Especially for those 5-star recruits, some of whom had already enrolled early at their new schools.
Here's a look at where every 5-star recruit in the 2021 class will be playing this fall.
List of 5-Star Recruits in 2021 Class
Rankings from 247Sports
1. Korey Foreman, DE, USC
2. JC Latham, OT, Alabama
3. J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, uncommitted (still considering five schools)
4. Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State
5. Tommy Brockermeyer, OT, Alabama
6. Caleb Williams, QB, Oklahoma
7. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
8. Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama
9. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
10. Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami
11. Sam Huard, QB, Washington
12. Ja'Tavion Sanders, ATH, Texas
13. Tristan Leigh, OT, Clemson
14. James Williams, S, Miami
15. Nolan Rucci, OT, Wisconsin
16. Brock Vandagriff, QB, Georgia
17. Ga'Quincy McKinstry, CB, Alabama
18. Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
19. Maason Smith, DT, LSU
20. Terrence Lewis, LB, Maryland
21. Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
22. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
23. Damon Payne, DT, Alabama
24. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
25. Xavian Sorey, LB, Georgia
26. Jacorey Brooks, WR, Alabama
27. Kyle McCord, QB, Ohio State
28. Jason Marshall, CB, Florida
29. Sage Ryan, S, LSU
30. Keeshawn Silver, DE, North Carolina
31. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
32. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
33. Camar Wheaton, RB, Alabama
34. Smael Mondon, LB, Georgia
Tuimoloau Remains Undecided, Planning for More Visits
There's only one 5-star recruit who remains unsigned: J.T. Tuimoloau, a defensive end from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington.
And it could also take some time before he decides on where he'll head to college.
Tuimoloau is the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2021 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He's considering five schools: Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington. The Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes have the top two 2021 classes in the nation, while the trio of Pac-12 schools would allow the player to stay closer to home.
However, Brandon Huffman of 247Sports told The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday that Alabama and Ohio State have been the teams "out in front" to land Tuimoloau, who hasn't been able to take as many visits as he wanted to because of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That's why he isn't expected to sign with a school until around April.
The 247Sports Crystal Ball has Ohio State as the favorite to land Tuimoloau. But it's possible that will change over the next few months as he gets closer to picking a college.
While most of the recruiting battles are over, these five schools still have a chance to add a top-tier prospect to their 2021 class.
Wheaton Honors Commitment, Signs with Alabama
One of the only unsigned 5-star recruits in the country entering Wednesday was Camar Wheaton, a running back out of Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas.
He committed to Alabama on Dec. 23, but there was still a chance he could have flipped and ended up going to a different school.
There had been rumors that Oklahoma was still in the running to land Wheaton heading into Wednesday, with Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports noting that the 5-star back has had a strong relationship with Sooners running backs coach DeMarco Murray previously.
He signed with Alabama, though, giving the Crimson Tide a top running back who could eventually take over the spot of Najee Harris, who is leaving for the NFL. Wheaton is the No. 33 overall recruit in the 2021 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings, and the No. 2 running back.
"A sliver of daylight and Wheaton is a threat to score, but he's more than just a sprinter for six, he can accelerate through cuts and explode away from defenders into the open field," Wiltfong said (h/t Hank South of 247Sports). "... There isn't a ton of physicality on Wheaton's film but the vision, feet to make defenders miss and the unique ability to find his top-end speed quickly make him a dangerous player."
Wheaton wasn't the only player Alabama added to its 2021 class Wednesday. It also landed Terrion Arnold, a 4-star safety from John Paul II Catholic High School in Tallahassee, Florida.
Alabama, Ohio State Dominate in Landing 5-Star Recruits
Alabama and Ohio State are two of the top college football teams in the country on an annual basis, so it wasn't surprising when the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes went head-to-head in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game to end the 2020 season (a matchup that Alabama won 52-24).
It also isn't surprising that they are dominating the recruiting trail. Not only did the two programs finish first and second in the 247Sports composite team rankings for the 2021 class, but they also landed the most 5-star recruits of any schools.
Alabama led the way with seven. Tackles JC Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer, wide receiver Jacorey Brooks and cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry have already enrolled at the school. Defensive end Dallas Turner and defensive tackle Damon Payne signed during the early signing period, while Wheaton sent in his national letter of intent on Wednesday.
Ohio State has five 5-star recruits, all of whom signed during the early signing period: quarterback Kyle McCord, running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, guard Donovan Jackson and defensive end Jack Sawyer.
With Tuimoloau possibly committing to either of these schools, the Crimson Tide or Buckeyes could be adding another 5-star recruit down the line. But even if that doesn't happen, both programs are set up well for the future.