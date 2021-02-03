    Hornets' LaMelo Ball Donates 500 Blankets to Salvation Army in Charlotte

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 4, 2021

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball passes the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Miami Heat, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball donated 500 blankets to the Salvation Army, per Ashley Stroehlein of NBC Charlotte:

    Ball's charitable effort isn't the only one he's made during his time as a professional. When he played for the Hawks of the National Basketball League, Ball donated a month's salary to Australia's bushfire victims, per Allen Kim of CNN.com.

    Ball has excelled on the court during his rookie season with the Hornets. He entered Wednesday averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals in only 25.3 minutes per game.

    The Hornets have notably improved this season with Ball in the rotation, going 10-11 thus far after a 23-42 mark last year. 

