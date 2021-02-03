    Trevor Story Trade Rumors: Rockies Not Looking to Move SS After Arenado Deal

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 3, 2021

    Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story throws to first base against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during the second game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    After dealing Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Colorado Rockies are hanging on to one of their other stars.  

    ESPN's Buster Olney reported Wednesday that the team is "not willing to discuss" trades that include shortstop Trevor Story

    Even Rockies owner Dick Monfort expressed sadness about the Arenado deal, but team leadership has stuck behind its desire to keep Story on the roster even though he will become a free agent at the end of the coming season. 

    General manager Jeff Bridich told reporters Tuesday that the Rockies "certainly cherish" having Story on the roster, and he expects the shortstop to be with the team when the 2021 season opens. 

    The looming free-agency period had raised questions about Story's future considering the team was open about its willingness to trade Arenado since he could opt out of his contract in 2022 or 2023. 

    Story was upset by the team's decision to move Arenado.

    "Nolan's one of my best friends, baseball aside, so this hurts," Story said, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. "He's the best third baseman in the game. I'm sad and a little frustrated to be honest. All I can do is focus on playing the best baseball I can for my teammates and the fans. They deserve it."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The two-time All-Star finished the pandemic-shortened season slashing .289/.355/.519 with 28 RBI and 11 home runs while leading the National League with 15 stolen bases and four triples. 

    He is due $17.5 million in base salary in what is currently his final season under contract in Colorado.

    Since moving the face of their franchise in Arenado, it's imperative that the Rockies hang on to the 28-year-old Story if they want to have any hopes of competing for the postseason in 2021. 

    Related

      Trades to Create Elite Superstar Duos 🤩

      We came up with five trade ideas that would pair up some of MLB's best players

      Trades to Create Elite Superstar Duos 🤩
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Trades to Create Elite Superstar Duos 🤩

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      A-Rod Rips ‘Scandalous’ Lawsuit from Former Brother-in-Law in Court

      A-Rod Rips ‘Scandalous’ Lawsuit from Former Brother-in-Law in Court
      MLB logo
      MLB

      A-Rod Rips ‘Scandalous’ Lawsuit from Former Brother-in-Law in Court

      nj
      via nj

      Report: Alex Colome, Twins Agree to 1-Year, $6.3M Deal

      Report: Alex Colome, Twins Agree to 1-Year, $6.3M Deal
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Alex Colome, Twins Agree to 1-Year, $6.3M Deal

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Yankee Stadium to Open as COVID-19 Vaccination Site

      Yankee Stadium to Open as COVID-19 Vaccination Site
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yankee Stadium to Open as COVID-19 Vaccination Site

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report