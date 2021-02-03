Trevor Story Trade Rumors: Rockies Not Looking to Move SS After Arenado Deal

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

After dealing Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Colorado Rockies are hanging on to one of their other stars.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Wednesday that the team is "not willing to discuss" trades that include shortstop Trevor Story.

Even Rockies owner Dick Monfort expressed sadness about the Arenado deal, but team leadership has stuck behind its desire to keep Story on the roster even though he will become a free agent at the end of the coming season.

General manager Jeff Bridich told reporters Tuesday that the Rockies "certainly cherish" having Story on the roster, and he expects the shortstop to be with the team when the 2021 season opens.

The looming free-agency period had raised questions about Story's future considering the team was open about its willingness to trade Arenado since he could opt out of his contract in 2022 or 2023.

Story was upset by the team's decision to move Arenado.

"Nolan's one of my best friends, baseball aside, so this hurts," Story said, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. "He's the best third baseman in the game. I'm sad and a little frustrated to be honest. All I can do is focus on playing the best baseball I can for my teammates and the fans. They deserve it."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The two-time All-Star finished the pandemic-shortened season slashing .289/.355/.519 with 28 RBI and 11 home runs while leading the National League with 15 stolen bases and four triples.

He is due $17.5 million in base salary in what is currently his final season under contract in Colorado.

Since moving the face of their franchise in Arenado, it's imperative that the Rockies hang on to the 28-year-old Story if they want to have any hopes of competing for the postseason in 2021.