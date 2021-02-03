Twins' Updated Bullpen After Alex Colome Reportedly Signs Contract

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins upgraded their bullpen with the reported addition of Alex Colome.

According to LaVelle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune, the reliever will make $5 million in 2021 while the team will have a $5.5 million option for 2022.

He provides some much-needed depth to the bullpen after it lost Tyler Clippard, Trevor May, Matt Wisler and Sergio Romo from last season. Here is what the staff will look like going into 2021.

Twins Bullpen

Alex Colome (R)

Taylor Rogers (L)

Tyler Duffey (R)

Hansel Robles (R)

Jorge Alcala (R)

Caleb Thielbar (L)

Cody Stashak (R)

Devin Smeltzer (L)

Colome is a proven closer with 138 career saves, serving the high-pressure role with the Tampa Bay Rays and the last two years with the Chicago White Sox.

The one-time All-Star had a league-high 47 saves in 2017 and finished the 2020 season with a 0.81 ERA and 12 saves.

While this would likely ensure he finishes games with the Twins, manager Rocco Baldelli chooses not to define roles that way.

"We haven't named a closer at any point in the last couple years and we're not going to do that going forward," he said in December, per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. "We want to pitch our guys when we think they're going to help us win a particular game. Maybe in a particular inning, with a particular set of hitters coming up. So our guys know that."

Colome will likely pitch in high-leverage situations throughout the year, but it doesn't guarantee he will earn the save.

Taylor Rogers also gives the team a lot of versatility as a left-hander capable of closing games. Though he struggled to a 4.05 ERA in 2020, this could be partially attributed to a small sample size after posting a 2.62 ERA the previous two years combined.

With 24 strikeouts and just four walks in 20 innings, there are plenty of reasons to believe in the 30-year-old.

Baldelli can choose one of these pitchers based on the matchups, while Tyler Duffey should also get some opportunities.

Few other positions in the bullpen are guaranteed, but fans should expect Hansel Robles, Jorge Alcala and Caleb Thielbar to lock down roles in 2021.