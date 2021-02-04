National Signing Day 2021: Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes After NSD

0 of 5

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The time has come to assess the impact of national signing day on our rankings of the top 25 recruiting classes of the 2021 cycle.

The baseline for our rankings was set Tuesday morning when B/R's Brad Shepard published his top 25 recruiting classes heading into national signing day.

That gives us a nice head start, so it's just a matter of factoring in the handful of top-tier recruits who made their college decisions Wednesday and seeing how that shakes things up.

Included is a breakdown of each team's recruiting class, a look at its top prospect and a quick rundown of any pertinent news from Wednesday's flurry of activity.

It's no secret who will be No. 1 in these rankings, but there were a few notable shuffles counting up to Alabama's historic recruiting class.

Off we go!