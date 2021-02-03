National Signing Day 2021: LJ Johnson Picks Texas A&M and Other Big Takeaways

0 of 7

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

National signing day does not carry the same drama and intrigue that it did prior to the inception of the early signing period. But there was still plenty to talk about across the college football landscape as teams put the finishing touches on their 2021 recruiting classes Wednesday.

Running back LJ Johnson was the top remaining uncommitted player heading into national signing day aside from defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who will not be making his decision for some time.

A trio of top-100 defensive recruits in safety Terrion Arnold, outside linebacker Raesjon Davis and defensive tackle Tywone Malone joined him in ending their recruiting by signing on the dotted line Wednesday.

Now that the dust has settled, let's take a look at some of the biggest storylines from this year's national signing day.