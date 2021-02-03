Marcell Ozuna Rumors: Rays Interested in Signing Former Braves OF to Contract

John Amis/Associated Press

As Marcell Ozuna continues to hold out for a contract this offseason, the Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly putting their hat into the ring for the two-time All-Star.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Rays have shown interest in signing Ozuna.

Ozuna is the best unsigned position player still available. He played last season on a one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves to rebuild his value coming off a disappointing 2019 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The move paid off for Ozuna and the Braves. He finished sixth in National League MVP voting after leading the NL with 18 homers, 56 RBI and 145 total bases in 60 games. The 30-year-old also set career-highs with a .338 batting average, .431 on-base percentage and .636 slugging percentage.

Despite those offensive numbers, there are limitations to Ozuna's game that may be contributing to his extended wait in free agency. He's posted below-average defensive value totals in four of the past five seasons, per FanGraphs.

With no universal designated hitter expected for the 2021 season, Ozuna's best bet to find a home could come in the American League since he wouldn't have to worry about playing in the field.

The Rays are always looking for potential bargains in free agency. Their primary designated hitter last season was Yoshi Tsutsugo, who hit .197/.314/.395 in 51 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ozuna's offensive upside would bring more balance to a Tampa Bay roster that's loaded with pitching.