Ranking the Top 25 Players in the 2022 CFB Recruiting Class

Ranking the Top 25 Players in the 2022 CFB Recruiting ClassFebruary 5, 2021
Recruiting is the one constant in college football. No matter the day, month or season, coaches are hard at work trying to build their roster.
While this process has already begun for high school juniors, Wednesday's unofficial end to the 2021 cycle has pushed the class of 2022 into the spotlight.
Throughout the next 52 weeks, prospect rankings will change dramatically. That always happens in a regular year, but it could be even more substantial in 2022 because of how the coronavirus pandemic has altered evaluations at camps, seven-on-sevens and other competitions.
Because of that inevitable movement, the industry consensus is a great place to start building your knowledge. The below order is based on the 247Sports composite rankings.
Nos. 25-21
25. Raleek Brown, RB
Height/Weight: 5'8", 185 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: One of two 2022 5-stars from California power Mater Dei, Brown is ready to make his decision. Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma and USC are in contention for the versatile, explosive running back.
24. Deyon Bouie, ATH
Height/Weight: 5'11", 185 pounds
Status: Committed to Georgia
1 Thing to Know: Thanks to 5-star quarterback Gunner Stockton and Bouie, the Dawgs are positioned to make a run at the No. 1 class in 2022. They're currently second, trailing Ohio State.
23. Gavin Sawchuk, RB
Height/Weight: 5'11", 175 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: Oklahoma is an early favorite, but Stanford is a serious threat for Sawchuk. His high school, Valor Christian, is the alma mater of Christian McCaffrey, the star NFL running back who nearly won a Heisman Trophy at Stanford.
22. Emmanuel Henderson, RB
Height/Weight: 6'1", 185 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: Henderson is scheduled to announce his commitment on March 13. Though he may shorten the list before then, Henderson has a top 10 of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, South Carolina and USC.
21. Zach Rice, OT
Height/Weight: 6'6", 282 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: In early January, Rice posted a video in which he said a commitment could happen any time. His most recent list of top schools includes LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Virginia.
Nos. 20-16
20. Kamari Wilson, S
Height/Weight: 6'1", 195 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: Wilson recently tweeted he'll commit soon. Miami and Texas are contenders for Wilson, who also holds offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, South Carolina and more.
19. Harold Perkins, OLB
Height/Weight: 6'2½", 200 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: Perception can change quickly, but his recruitment may just be getting started. Perkins told Brian Perroni of 247Sports that he's not in a rush to decide, noting that Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are in regular contact.
18. Kevin Coleman Jr., WR
Height/Weight: 5'11", 170 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: Recruiting can sometimes require a master's in emoji interpretation. Coleman has a final group of Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Missouri, Oregon and Texas.
17. Shawn Murphy, ILB
Height/Weight: 6'2", 215 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: The top-ranked inside linebacker and prospect from Virginia's list is down to eight schools. In mid-January, Murphy shared his finalists: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State.
16. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DT
Height/Weight: 6'3", 275 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: Given Brownlow-Dindy's 5-star billing, it's no surprise many schools are pursuing him. Oklahoma, though, has one specific edge: Family connections don't mean everything, but both of his parents attended OU.
Nos. 15-11
15. Tetairoa McMillan, WR
Height/Weight: 6'3", 185 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: McMillan is taking a patient approach to the recruiting process. According to Greg Biggins of 247Sports, McMillan said he'll take official visits—prospects are allowed five—before making a decision as a senior.
14. Caleb Burton, WR
Height/Weight: 6'0", 165 pounds
Status: Committed to Ohio State
1 Thing to Know: If he sticks to the commitment, Burton will be the third 5-star receiver from Texas to sign with Ohio State since the 2019 cycle. The others in recent years are Garrett Wilson (2019) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2020).
13. Gentry Williams, ATH
Height/Weight: 6'0", 170 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: Although he's listed as an athlete, Williams can be added to the incredible group of cornerbacks in 2022. Considering he's the top-ranked player from the Sooner State, expect Oklahoma to make his final list.
12. Keon Sabb, S
Height/Weight: 6'3", 195 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: While it's no surprise that transfer haven IMG Academy has a bunch of top talent, Sabb completes a spectacular duo at safety. Sabb and teammate Kamari Wilson (No. 20) are the highest-rated safeties in the class.
11. Jeremiah Alexander, DE
Height/Weight: 6'2", 235 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: In October, Alexander backed off his commitment to Alabama. The Tide are still a factor, but he told Anna Hickey of 247Sports that Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and USC are also standing out right now.
Nos. 10-6
10. Jaheim Singletary, CB
Height/Weight: 6'1", 170 pounds
Status: Committed to Ohio State
1 Thing to Know: Singletary landed an offer from Ohio State in early November and committed less than two months later. He picked the Buckeyes over Clemson, Florida and Georgia.
9. Devon Campbell, OG
Height/Weight: 6'4", 265 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: The highest-rated offensive lineman is seemingly ready to trim a 16-team list quickly. Campbell, who is from the Dallas area, told Mike Roach of 247Sports that a decision may come before the summer or 2021 season.
8. Will Johnson, CB
Height/Weight: 6'3", 190 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: Michigan has struggled to close the ever-widening talent gap with rival Ohio State, so Johnson can hardly be more of a "must-have" player. He's a local 5-star and the son of Deon, a former Wolverines defensive back.
7. Travis Shaw, DT
Height/Weight: 6'5", 310 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: Shaw is another excellent test for Mack Brown's recruiting upside at North Carolina. Since he took over, the Tar Heels have landed a 5-star in both cycles. Shaw, who's from Greensboro, would be Brown's highest-ranked recruit so far.
6. Denver Harris, CB
Height/Weight: 6'1", 180 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: Harris said in February 2020 that he would be committed after his junior year, but the COVID-19 pandemic may have altered his timeline. He has received 37 offers, including Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.
5. Shemar Stewart, DE
Height/Weight: 6'5", 236 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know
Defensive end Shemar Stewart, the top player from Florida, trimmed his list to 10 contenders in December.
In-state programs Miami and Florida made the cut, along with recent champions Alabama, Clemson and LSU and national runner-ups Georgia and Ohio State. Rounding out Stewart's list are Arizona State, Penn State and Texas A&M.
4. Travis Hunter, CB
Height/Weight: 6'1", 165 pounds
Status: Committed to Florida State
1 Thing to Know
When a cornerback drops a possible interception, a common joke is that they aren't playing offense for that reason.
However, that should not apply to Florida State commit Travis Hunter. During the last two seasons, he's racked up 186 receptions for 2,665 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Hunter committed to the 'Noles in March 2020.
3. Domani Jackson, CB
Height/Weight: 6'1", 185 pounds
Status: Committed to USC
1 Thing to Know
Coveted by nearly every top program, Domani Jackson instead gave a verbal pledge to his hometown team. He chose USC over Arizona State, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
Jackson cited a desire to stay local, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports, and he committed early to help USC begin building its 2022 class. If Clay Helton puts together another elite recruiting year, it should only bolster his tenuous job security.
2. Walter Nolen, DT
Height/Weight: 6'4", 300 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know
Change has been a constant for Walter Nolen, who previously played at Olive Branch High School in Mississippi and IMG Academy. He's now at St. Benedict at Auburndale High School in Cordova, Tennessee.
According to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel, new Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said the Vols need to "lock down" the state. That suggests Nolen will be a high priority, but Heupel and his staff will be attempting to fend off basically every top team.
1. Quinn Ewers, QB
Height/Weight: 6'3", 195 pounds
Status: Committed to Ohio State
1 Thing to Know
In the last decade, transfers have become a regular thing for blue-chip quarterbacks. As a result, it's imperative to sign a player at the position in every recruiting class.
Ohio State is accomplishing that in an incredible way, and Quinn Ewers is next in line.
Since adding Georgia transfer Justin Fields in 2019, the Buckeyes have landed 4-stars CJ Stroud and Jack Miller (2020), 5-star Kyle McCord (2021) and potentially Ewers in 2022.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.