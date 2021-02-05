Ranking the Top 25 Players in the 2022 CFB Recruiting Class

0 of 9

Credit: Gerard Martinez (247Sports)

Recruiting is the one constant in college football. No matter the day, month or season, coaches are hard at work trying to build their roster.

While this process has already begun for high school juniors, Wednesday's unofficial end to the 2021 cycle has pushed the class of 2022 into the spotlight.

Throughout the next 52 weeks, prospect rankings will change dramatically. That always happens in a regular year, but it could be even more substantial in 2022 because of how the coronavirus pandemic has altered evaluations at camps, seven-on-sevens and other competitions.

Because of that inevitable movement, the industry consensus is a great place to start building your knowledge. The below order is based on the 247Sports composite rankings.