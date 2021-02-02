Kevon Looney Ruled Out for Warriors vs. Celtics with Ankle Injury

Matt York/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors were already short-handed in the frontcourt for Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics with James Wiseman sidelined, and depth became an even bigger concern at the start of the second half.

That is because the Warriors announced Kevon Looney was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left ankle sprain.

Looney started and played 13 minutes in the first half, tallying four points, three rebounds and three assists.

The forward is a secondary role player for the Warriors and entered play averaging 3.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists a night.

Golden State started the second half with Juan Toscano-Anderson on the floor in place of Looney and will likely give additional playing time to Eric Paschall as well. Both are capable of stretching their offensive arsenal beyond the three-point line, which at least gives the Western Conference team some versatility.

Look for Draymond Green to also play additional minutes in the frontcourt while the Warriors attempt to cover for the losses of Looney and Wiseman.

Wiseman is the bigger absence in terms of long-term potential, as Golden State surely wants its highly regarded rookie on the floor and picking up valuable experience. Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday that the Memphis product should miss approximately 10 days with a wrist injury.

Any potential absence for Looney will make those 10 days even more difficult to navigate.