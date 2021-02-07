Ranking the 7 Possible Opponents for Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 37

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE will undoubtedly look to bring as many big names as possible into the fold for WrestleMania 37 to make it feel like The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Edge, Christian and Carlito are among those who have returned to the ring in the past year, but one Superstar who has not come back is Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate hasn't signed a new contract with the company as far as we know, but that could be a secret kept from the WWE Universe to make his return much more surprising.

If he does come back for WrestleMania, though, he will need an opponent to face on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Nothing has been hinted at, but that won't stop us speculating.

Here are seven possible rivals for Lesnar if he does appear at WrestleMania 37.