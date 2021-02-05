Push 'Em to the Limit: WWE Stars Primed for Big Run Leading Up to WrestleMania

3 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

After winning the Raw women's title by virtue of her Money in the Bank victory in May, it's become blatantly obvious WWE doesn't prioritize Asuka over other Superstars.

Bayley and Sasha Banks were brought over to Raw to make up for a lack of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, rather than revolving stories around The Empress of Tomorrow. And Lana's feud with Nia Jax upstaged her title reign, while Flair's return also took priority over the champion.

The Queen has continued to take the spotlight away from Asuka, which may be a signal of things to come.

Look at what happened at the Royal Rumble. The main talking point of the Women's Tag Team Championship match was Flair's feud with Lacey Evans, which has been given more time on Raw than its women's title as of late. The Queen then lasted until the final three of the women's Rumble match.

On Monday's Raw, Asuka and Flair lost a chance to become No. 1 contenders, which may well signal the end of their team as WWE moves on to other feuds while continuing Flair vs. Evans.

That leaves Asuka with no clear direction, and history has shown before that WWE has no qualms about changing titleholders prior to WrestleMania.

Flair beat Asuka to win the SmackDown Women's Championship before WrestleMania 35. John Cena dropped the title to Bray Wyatt to set up a match against Randy Orton. Kevin Owens lost to Goldberg so he could drop the title to Brock Lesnar.

WWE seems much more interested in telling stories revolving around Flair than anything with Asuka, so we may see a title change at Elimination Chamber and The Queen hoisted back to the top of the food chain while The Empress of Tomorrow falls.