Warriors' Steve Kerr Says Flopping Has 'Gotten Really Bad' in NBA

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has one idea he believes could make the NBA a better product.

"The flopping (in the NBA) has gotten really bad," he said, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. "I think we could improve the quality of play just by getting rid of the flopping."

This is nothing new for Kerr.

The former Chicago Bulls sharpshooter has called out players for flopping and the general pattern in the league a number of times since he became the head coach of the Warriors. He even pretended to draw a foul on a reporter during an April 2019 media session:

Anyone who tunes into an NBA game is likely to see some type of embellishment from players attempting to draw fouls, with some doing so more than others.

It's not as if the league hasn't attempted to counter the trend, though, as it instituted an anti-flopping rule in 2012 that has increased penalties the more a player violates it. A player receives a warning from the league on his first violation and is fined $5,000 for a second violation, $10,000 for a third offense, $15,000 for a fourth offense and $30,000 for a fifth violation.

A sixth violation could lead to a suspension.

Still, the punishment system apparently hasn't stopped flopping enough to satisfy Kerr.