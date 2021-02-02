    Tom Brady Merchandise Sets Sales Records in 2-Week Period Before Super Bowl 55

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    Tom Brady continues to be a fan favorite heading into his 10th Super Bowl.

    Fanatics announced Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is the best-selling NFL player ever in the period between the conference title games and the Super Bowl, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

    The merchandise includes jerseys, T-shirts and other items related to the player.

    While Brady has been to the title game nine times in the past, all of them have come with the New England Patriots. Fans are excited about the new gear with the Buccaneers, with sales more than double for when Brady reached the Super Bowl in 2019.

    This has been a theme for Fanatics throughout the season, with No. 12's jersey sales growing 900 percent since signing with Tampa Bay. He finished second behind only Patrick Mahomes in overall jersey sales during the 2020 season.

