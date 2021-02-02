    Daryl Morey Wanted ESPN's Mina Kimes' Etch-A-Sketch Art to Recruit Dwight Howard

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    FILE - This is a July 26, 2019, file photo showing Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey during an NBA basketball news conference, in Houston. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, because the move hasnâ€™t been announced.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    ESPN's Mina Kimes revealed in an October episode of Highly Questionable that former Houston Rockets general manager and current Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey once asked her to create Etch A Sketch art to help him recruit free agents.

    Those waiting with bated breath to find out which free agent he wanted to recruit with the art finally have their answer.

    On Tuesday, Morey revealed he wanted to help bring in Dwight Howard.

    Howard signed with the Rockets prior to the 2013-14 campaign, so something Morey said must have worked. The big man remained in Houston for three seasons and is now reunited with Morey in Philadelphia.

    Frankly, if anybody in an NBA front office is going to recruit using an Etch A Sketch, Kimes is the perfect person for it:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Her Etch A Sketch skills are quite impressive, and Morey clearly thought they were good enough to help him sign an eight-time All-Star.  

    Related

      Report: Meyers Leonard Done for Season

      Heat big man will have season-ending shoulder surgery (Shams)

      Report: Meyers Leonard Done for Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Meyers Leonard Done for Season

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Players of the Month 🏆

      Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid take home the honors for December/January

      NBA Players of the Month 🏆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Players of the Month 🏆

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Rookies of the Month 🏆

      ◾️ East: Hornets' LaMelo Ball ◾️ West: Kings' Tyrese Haliburton

      NBA Rookies of the Month 🏆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Rookies of the Month 🏆

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Hawks Courtside Fans Won't Be Banned for LeBron Incident

      Report: Hawks Courtside Fans Won't Be Banned for LeBron Incident
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Hawks Courtside Fans Won't Be Banned for LeBron Incident

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report