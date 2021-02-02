Daryl Morey Wanted ESPN's Mina Kimes' Etch-A-Sketch Art to Recruit Dwight Howard

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

ESPN's Mina Kimes revealed in an October episode of Highly Questionable that former Houston Rockets general manager and current Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey once asked her to create Etch A Sketch art to help him recruit free agents.

Those waiting with bated breath to find out which free agent he wanted to recruit with the art finally have their answer.

On Tuesday, Morey revealed he wanted to help bring in Dwight Howard.

Howard signed with the Rockets prior to the 2013-14 campaign, so something Morey said must have worked. The big man remained in Houston for three seasons and is now reunited with Morey in Philadelphia.

Frankly, if anybody in an NBA front office is going to recruit using an Etch A Sketch, Kimes is the perfect person for it:

Her Etch A Sketch skills are quite impressive, and Morey clearly thought they were good enough to help him sign an eight-time All-Star.