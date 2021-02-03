National Signing Day 2021: Final Recruit Announcement Schedule and PredictionsFebruary 3, 2021
National Signing Day 2021: Final Recruit Announcement Schedule and Predictions
The day is finally here. After not signing in the December period, dozens of college football prospects will announce their school of choice on Wednesday.
Led by running back LJ Johnson, three top-50 prospects will headline the commitments. Plans may change, but nine 4-star players are slated to reveal their college destination and become a valued last-minute addition to a recruiting class.
Based on each prospect's respective list of finalists, Wednesday seems likely to spread the wealth. But in the ever-changing recruiting world, you can never be completely sure.
All ranking information is from 247Sports.
Announcement Schedule
LJ Johnson, RB (4-star, No. 45 overall): 2 p.m. ET
Considering: Texas, Texas A&M
Raesjon Davis, LB (4-star, No. 48): 11:30 a.m. ET
Considering (unofficially): LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Vanderbilt
Terrion Arnold, S (4-star, No. 50): 4 p.m. ET
Considering: Alabama, Florida, Georgia
Tywone Malone, DT (4-star, No. 62): 4 p.m. ET
Considering: Florida State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Destyn Hill, WR (4-star, No. 113): 10:30 a.m. ET
Considering: Alabama, Florida, Florida State
Avante Dickerson, CB (4-star, No. 123): 9:10 a.m. ET
Considering: Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon
Trevin Wallace, ILB (4-star, No. 140): Noon ET
Considering: Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss
Davon Townley, DT (4-star, No. 620): 10 a.m. ET
Considering: Nebraska, Penn State, Washington
David Abiara, DE (4-star, No. 620): 11 a.m. ET
Considering (unofficially): Baylor, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas
All times via 247Sports.
Top Prospects Taking More Time
J.T. Tuimoloau, DE (5-star, No. 3 overall)
Not only is J.T. Tuimoloau holding off through Wednesday, but a decision from the 5-star also isn't expected until April.
According to his father, per Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Tuimoloau still wants to visit Alabama and Ohio State. His other finalists are Oregon, USC and Washington.
While the deadline to sign a national letter of intent is April 1, he's not required to submit the paperwork. It's unnecessary for a prospect of his stature; any interested program won't fill his scholarship before knowing his decision. Tuimoloau can instead send in a financial aid agreement or simply show up on campus.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR (4-star, No. 88)
Alabama, LSU and Texas won't be waiting as long for Brian Thomas Jr., but they'll still need patience.
Thomas' father told Billy Embody of 247Sports that the 4-star wideout will not announce on signing day. Although a decision will be "hopefully soon," an exact timeline is not set.
Signing-Day Predictions
Looking at the 247Sports Crystal Ball, five 4-star prospects have five-plus predictions and a unanimous choice. Those are LJ Johnson (Texas A&M), Raesjon Davis (USC), Tywone Wallace (Ole Miss), Destyn Hill (Florida State) and Trevin Wallace (Kentucky).
While that doesn't mean Texas couldn't land Johnson or Texas A&M won't get Wallace, the Crystal Ball generally holds up.
From there, however, it gets interesting.
Texas has been trending for David Abiara in recent weeks, and there's no indication he's seriously considering another school.
Nebraska is chasing both Davon Townley and Avante Dickerson, but Penn State and Oregon are seemingly in the lead, respectively. The keys in those decisions may be whether the Nittany Lions can hold off Washington's late offer for Townley and if Dickerson is drawn to Oregon's recent success over immediate playing time at Nebraska.
Terrion Arnold heads into Wednesday as the most compelling top prospect. Florida and Georgia are real contenders, but Alabama coach Nick Saban has taken over this recruitment, per Hank South of 247Sports. His pitch will be tough to beat.