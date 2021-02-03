National Signing Day 2021: Final Recruit Announcement Schedule and Predictions

0 of 3

Sam Craft/Associated Press

The day is finally here. After not signing in the December period, dozens of college football prospects will announce their school of choice on Wednesday.

Led by running back LJ Johnson, three top-50 prospects will headline the commitments. Plans may change, but nine 4-star players are slated to reveal their college destination and become a valued last-minute addition to a recruiting class.

Based on each prospect's respective list of finalists, Wednesday seems likely to spread the wealth. But in the ever-changing recruiting world, you can never be completely sure.

All ranking information is from 247Sports.